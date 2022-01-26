Tork Finally Launches The Kratos And Kratos R!

After much wait, Tork has finally launched the much-awaited Kratos. Notably, the Kratos is completely different from the T6X concept that was unveiled years ago by the brand. The Kratos also gets a more powerful variant, the Kratos R which comes with more features and color options. Tork will be launching the Kratos in a phased manner. Phase 1 will include Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The next phase will include 100 cities. The Kratos and Kratos R can be booked via the company’s website for ₹999. Let’s take a look at it:

Tork Kratos

The Tork Kratos is based on the brand’s steel Trellis triangular frame which is said to contribute greatly to the stiffness and handling of the Kratos. The 4kWhr li-ion battery pack is housed in an aluminum casing and placed where the engine of a conventional ICE motorcycle would be. Despite the battery being lower down, the Kratos gets a ground clearance of 165mm. The battery has various sensors which analyze various parameters and usage. This data is sent to the cloud for research purposes and analytics. The battery gets an IP67 waterproof rating. The battery can be charged at home which will take around 4-5 hours.

The claimed range is 170 km, however, Tork claims a real-world range of 120 km. The Kratos is powered by a 4 kWh battery delivering max power of 7.5 kW and a peak torque of 28 Nm. It can achieve 0-40km/h in 4 seconds and the top speed is rated at 100km/h. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic front and rear mono-shock. It gets front and rear disc brakes with CBS system. The Kratos is available only in white color. The Kratos is priced at ₹1.08 lakh ex-showroom. This price includes state and government subsidies.

Tork Kratos R

The Tork Kratos R produces more power and torque at 9kWh and 38 Nm respectively. Notably, it gets the same 4kWh battery and the same 120km real-world range. It can achieve 0-40km/h in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is rated at 105km/h. It is also compatible with fast charging which will enable it to charge up to 80% in an hour.

Owners of the Tork R will get access to Tork’s fast-charging network free of cost for the first two years. The Kratos R also gets additional connectivity features that can be accessed via the Tork app. It gets features such as crash alert, geo-fencing, find my vehicle, motor walk assist, turn-by-turn navigation, track mode, track analytics, smart charge analysis, and vacation mode.

The Kratos R is available in 4 colors which include white, blue, red, and black. The Kratos R is priced at ₹1.23 lakh ex-showroom Pune with the state and government and state subsidies included.