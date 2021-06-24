Hyundai Bayon Production Commences

Out of all the other car segments, it is the SUV segment that is killing it by far. And this is the reason why more and more manufacturers are coming up with new SUVs, rather than developing new hatchbacks and sedans. Hyundai too, has a significant number of SUVs available in the international markets and the Bayon is one of them. Primarily developed for the European market, the company has now started production of the Bayon at its Izmit plant in Turkey.

Design

One good look at the images and you would know that it’s a Hyundai because it strictly follows the company’s design philosophy. Some elements are carried forward from the new-gen i20 while some are borrowed from the Kona SUV.

It gets a large grille along with a dual-headlamp with LED DRLs sitting atop the actual headlight units. The car sits on the same wheels as the Euro-spec i20 as well. The rear too, looks proportionate and features arrow-shaped LED brake lights.

Features

Feature highlights include a touchscreen infotainment system and a configurable colour instrument display. The equipment level is expected to match that of the new i20. Highlights include a wireless charger, energy recovery system, Bluelink Connected Car suite, Lane Follow Assist, Blindspot Collision Avoidance, Reverse and Cross Collision Avoidance, Front Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control, speed-limit adaptive system and so on.

It is designed primarily for the European market and the reason why it is named Bayon is because it is inspired by the French city of Bayonne, a hub for outdoor sporting activities, which Hyundai says, highlights “the lifestyle character” of the new model. Though it is primarily being developed for the European markets, we are hoping that Hyundai brings it here as well in the form of i20 Active which we used to get earlier apart from the standard hatchback version of the i20. It seems highly unlikely though as we already have the Venue playing its role pretty well of being the smallest Hyundai SUV.

All versions of the Bayon are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology. The turbocharged three-cylinder unit will be offered in either 99bhp or 118bhp tunes, both of which will be offered with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic or a six-speed manual. The manual features an electronically controlled clutch that can decouple the engine and transmission to improve efficiency under certain driving conditions.