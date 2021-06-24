MG ZS Petrol (Astor) Could Land Here Before The End Of This Year

MG is all set to launch a new SUV in the Indian Market. This will be the 5th SUV of their fleet. MG has made it official that it is going to launch a new SUV before this year comes to an end and in all probability, it could be the ICE counterpart of the ZS EV which is already on sale here. The Petrol ZS is expected to be christened as Astor as the company has already filed a trademark for the name.

More details

Once launched, it is likely to go against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, soon to be launched Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan. Not many details are shared but let us take a look at what information is out there.

Design And Dimensions

The spy images reveal that the India-spec model will be based on the facelifted version, which is on sale in select international markets. Internally called the Model K, the new mid-sized SUV will come with a revised design and upgraded cabin. The front fascia will be updated with an aggressive-looking grille with the MG logo at the center. Re-styled bumper with fog lamps set up. At the rear, there are LED taillights and rain vipers.

The ZS petrol will be 4,314 mm in length, 1,809mm in width, and 1,644 mm in height. The wheelbase will be 2,585mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Interior

The cabin is also going to get new features with a revised dashboard. It is likely to get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system whereas the ZS EV has an 8 inch. This system will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Navigation as well. Astor will get also a fully digital instrument cluster with features such as TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system).

It is rumored that it has ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) with rad features such as the autonomous emergency braking system, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, front collision warning, and hands-free parking to name a few.

Engines on offer

Astor is likely to be offered with 2 engine options. A 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol will churn out 120bhp and 150nm of torque. The second one will be the 1.3L turbocharged petrol, this one will give out the power of 163bhp and 230nm of torque. There will be both the gearbox options i.e manual and automatic.