Hyundai AX1 To Be Likely Called Casper

Hyundai’s upcoming micro-SUV which is internally known as the AX1 will be called Casper in Korea. The name Casper was registered by Hyundai in Korea and Hyundai may use the name for the micro-SUV. However, Hyundai may use a different name for the Indian market as it does use different names for its products in different markets. The AX1 is likely to be revealed in the coming months and it will go on sale in Korea first. India will be one of the first markets after Korea to get the AX1.

More details

The design of the AX1 will be quirky as seen in the recent teaser images. It will be based on the K1 architecture like the Grand i10 Nios however, it will have a boxy shape with a flat bonnet to keep up with the SUV design language. For performance, the AX-1 could use the same 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The power mill produces 82 bhp maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Hyundai might also introduce an aggressively priced variant with the 1.1L petrol engine that powers the Santro currently. It produces 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. These engines will most likely be mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant might also show up later on

Like most Hyundai cars recently launched by Hyundai, we expect the AX-1 to come with a hoard of competitive features. Most of them are expected to be carried on from the Aura and the Nios. Some of the expected features are 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear view camera with parking sensors, cooled glove compartment, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, projector headlamps, keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs. While the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Suzuki Ignis are the AX-1s competitors that already have been in the market for a while, we are excited to see AX-1 go up against the upcoming Tata HBX. Both cars are firsts in their segment for both the manufacturers. Looking at the current scenario and launch timelines, we can expect their launches very close to each other.