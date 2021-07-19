Dayun Chi 302 Looks Like A Kawasaki Z1000, Goes Like a KTM 250 Duke

It is a new day but we have yet another Chinese clone of a revered Kawasaki motorcycle. Chinese bikemaker Dayun recently showcased its 300cc streetfighter named Chi 302. The Chi 302 derives inspiration from a certain Japanese litre-class naked streetfighter with Sugomi-inspired design philosophy. If you still haven’t figured it out, just scroll down and take a long, hard look at the front end of the motorcycle. This isn’t the first time that a Chinese bikemaker has derived ‘inspiration’ from flagship motorcycles of other manufacturers.

Not the first time

Previously, we have seen pristine clone examples of a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and of a Ducati Panigale as well. It is either that Chinese bikemakers are devoid of any original design ideas or they just want to mock other manufacturers.

The Chi 302 might be powered by a 300cc motor but it does look big in proportions. The muscular fuel tank complimented by tank extensions with faux air intakes do lend it that big-bike appeal most riders want from their motorcycles. The fuel tank has a capacity of 15 litres but it does look bigger than that. The Chi 302 makes do with a single-sided exhaust setup, unlike the Z1000.

Specs

We have to admit though, the Chi 302 does have some interesting specifications. Also known as the DY300-2F, it has a liquid-cooled 285cc parallel-twin engine that punches out 28.8 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 27Nm at 6500rpm. Also, Dayun has left no stones unturned when it comes to the underpinnings of the bike as it gets a proper inverted front fork with preload adjustment, and a rear monoshock with stepless preload adjustability. The Chi 302 has discs on both the front and rear wheels as well, but there is no mention of ABS for the model. Other notable equipment includes adjustable levers, an all-LED lighting system, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

If we think in that way, the Dayun Chi 302 sounds impressive, at least on paper but wouldn’t it have been a lot better if they came up with their own design? It is highly unlikely that this motorcycle will be sold in any other country apart from China because Dayun isn’t big overseas for the time being.