Hyundai’s Aura Sedan Has Started Its Test Run Across The Country

Today, Hyundai Motor India flagged-off the all-new Aura sedan, to test its strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions. As the Korean carmaker is gearing up to take on the compact sedan segment in India, the Aura compact sedan will have to go through strenuous physical tests to prove its worth, which is why Hyundai will be sending an Aura (test vehicle) in a camouflage cover on a journey across India to test its endurance from the Indian Peninsular Region, covering the Deserts to the Great Himalayas and the Eastern Coastlines. Have a look at the teaser here:

This great drive across India is aimed to make this sedan one of the best and most appropriate vehicles for the diverse Indian road and climate conditions, fulfilling every customer’s needs. Hyundai has not revealed any details about the car yet, but we expect the Aura to be an extended version of the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS. The Grand i10 NIOS was launched as a hatchback a few months back with prices starting as low as INR 4.99 lakh, making it one of the most affordable and advanced cars from Hyundai’s India lineup. So, it is possible that Hyundai might want to continue this successful run in the compact sedan segment along with the Aura.

Just like the NIOS, the Aura will also come fitted with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, while the diesel engine might continue to be a BS-IV unit. The new car is expected to get a similar 1,197 cc petrol engine from the i10 NIOS, which generates 83 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while being paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or AMT. Even though the i10 NIOS is available with a diesel option, our guess is that it won’t be available in a BS6 version and the Aura could only be offered with a petrol engine. The 1,186 cc BS4 diesel engine in the i10 NIOS generates 75 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Aura is expected to retain the appearance of the i10 NIOS, except for the rear, where a proper boot will be added. On the inside, the car will be getting a quite similar cabin layout and set of features like the NIOS. The list of expected features includes a 20.25 cm touch-enabled infotainment screen, voice recognition, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, eco coating technology, wireless charging, Arkamys sound system, etc. Stay tuned for more updates on the Hyundai Aura!