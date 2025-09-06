Hyundai Aura SX Upgraded with New Features, Priced from ₹8.23 Lakh

Quick Overview
- Projector headlamps added for sharper looks and better visibility
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control ensures all-weather comfort
- Rich feature list continues: touchscreen, rear camera, alloys & more
- Competitive pricing: ₹8.23 lakh (Petrol) and ₹9.20 lakh (CNG)
Introduction
Hyundai has given its compact sedan, the Aura SX, a meaningful upgrade this season. Already popular for its balance of style, comfort, and value, the Aura now gets projector headlamps and a fully automatic climate control system — two features that make daily drives safer and more convenient. With petrol and CNG options still available, Hyundai ensures buyers get flexibility while keeping prices attractive.
Safer and Smarter Lighting
The new projector headlamps are more than just a design touch. They deliver brighter, focused illumination, making night driving easier and safer. In a segment where safety and visibility often take a back seat, this is a thoughtful addition.
Comfort on Autopilot
The Aura SX now includes Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC). This means no more fiddling with dials — the system automatically maintains the ideal cabin climate, keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter. Small feature, big difference in comfort.
Features That Still Impress
Hyundai has kept all the strengths of the SX trim intact, such as:
- 20.25 cm touchscreen display audio with modern connectivity
- Rear camera with static guidelines for hassle-free parking
- Smart key with push-button start/stop for convenience
- 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that add sporty flair
Together, these features make the Aura SX feel premium while staying practical.
Powertrain Choices That Suit Everyone
The Aura SX continues to be offered in both Petrol and CNG versions:
- SX MT (Petrol) – Smooth, efficient, and ideal for everyday commuting.
- SX CNG – Budget-friendly to run, making it a solid choice for buyers who prioritize fuel savings.
This dual offering means the Aura caters to both performance-focused and economy-driven drivers.
Value That Speaks Volumes
Despite these enhancements, Hyundai has kept the pricing competitive:
- SX MT (Petrol) – ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
- SX CNG – ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
It’s rare to see a car in this segment with such a rich feature set at this price point.
Conclusion
The refreshed Hyundai Aura SX proves that small changes can make a big impact. With projector headlamps for safety, automatic climate control for comfort, and a tech-loaded cabin, the sedan has become even more appealing. Add in the flexibility of petrol and CNG options, along with competitive pricing, and the Aura SX stands out as a smart buy for families and urban commuters alike.
Hyundai has once again shown that value doesn’t mean compromise — it means giving buyers more reasons to choose the Aura.