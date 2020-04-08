2021 Hyundai Elantra Launched In South Korea
Hyundai has launched the 2021 Elantra (2021 Avante) in the South Korean market. The surprising thing to note is that it was launched at a price of KRW 15.31 million which converts to just ₹9.52 lakh in INR, a very affordable price for the segment in which it is offered. Hyundai had earlier unveiled the 2021 Elantra at an event in Hollywood. It gets an all-new design inspired by Hyundai’s Le Fil Rouge concept which debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
The company said that it has received 16,849 pre-orders for the new-gen Elantra within less than two weeks in its home market. Its pre-bookings started on March 25. It also said that 10,058 pre-orders were booked on the first day itself. The company is offering the all-new sedan in four trims – Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration.
On the outside, the all-new Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) features parametric-jewel pattern grille with turn indicators placed inside it, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights connected via a light strip that creates the brand’s H logo-like shape. Also new is the bonnet-mounted Hyundai insignia, which is a first as until now, all cars featured the badge on the front grille. The side profile gets a coupe-like sloping roofline which, along with the sharp character lines, lends the sedan an aggressive look.
Inside the cabin, the interior highlights include a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system tilted 10 degrees towards the driver, 10-way electric drive seat (including lumbar support), front-seat ventilation, rear seat heating, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. Most importantly, the new Elantra is underpinned by a new architecture that stretches the wheelbase nearly an inch and adds 2 inches in overall length. Courtesy of the new platform, the 2021 Elantra has grown in dimensions. We can compare the dimensions of the two models from the table below:
|Current Elantra
|2021 Elantra
|Length
|4620mm
|4675mm (+55mm)
|Width
|1800mm
|1825mm (+25mm)
|Height
|1465mm
|1445mm (-20mm)
|Wheelbase
|2700mm
|2720mm (+20mm)
Another big update is in terms of powertrains offered. In terms of mechanicals, there will be two engine options – petrol and LPG. It gets a 1.6L MPi petrol engine which develops 123 PS of power and 153.96 Nm of peak torque. The second option includes a 1.6-litre LPi petrol-LPG unit which develops 120 PS and 152 Nm of torque. Currently, the non-hybrid models rely on a 2.0-litre petrol engine which cranks out 147 hp of power and 179 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. With a slew of upcoming launches this year, Hyundai has made it clear that it will launch the new-gen Elantra next year only. Hyundai India launched the facelifted Elantra in October 2019, about a year after its global debut. When launched, the new-gen Elantra will go up against the likes of Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia.