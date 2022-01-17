Hyundai Alcazar’s TVC Features Shahrukh Khan And Indian Women Cricketers!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today announced their new campaign Under the aegis of ‘Beyond Mobility’ which features the Alcazar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and the 4 Indian Women Cricketers – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Shafali Verma. The TVC captures the journey of Smriti, Jemimah, Taniyaa, and Shafali with Shah Rukh Khan in the Alcazar.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,” As a brand that is driven by the vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has transcended different dimensions to give customers meaningful and innovative messages, be it for our products, services or new initiatives. As India’s leading SUV brand of 2021, our products offer customers experiences that go ‘Beyond Mobility, exceeding their aspirations through Intelligent Technology, Innovation, and Sustainability. With our latest campaign, Hyundai has engaged its young and inspiring Corporate Brand Ambassadors – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Shafali Verma along with Shah Rukh Khan, to showcase the many unique and aspirational elements of ALCAZAR in thought-provoking series of events. As a youth-centric brand, the new campaign showcases millennial preference for innovative new-age technology and Hyundai’s commitment to delivering the best through its world-class products.”

A quick recap

The Alcazar has the same tri-beam LED headlamp setup as the Creta but the Alcazar gets a slightly different chrome-studded cascading grille. The rear overhang seems longer than before and that has been done to accommodate the extra row of seating. The profile of this SUV is quite similar to Creta except that it’s visually longer, thanks to 2,760 mm of wheelbase, which is 150 mm more than that available on the Creta. The increased length is further reinforced by the step-board and the new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels sets the Alcazar apart from its five-seater sibling.

The cabin oozes premium and in a typical Hyundai fashion, is loaded with features. It is evident that the interior is a huge upgrade from the Creta’s and packs in more features as well. For starters, it features a lovely Dual Tone Cognac Brown shaded interior as opposed to the black and beige theme we have seen in the Creta. Hyundai has been stressing the fact that the Alcazar will boast of many segment-first features and that stands true. It gets a 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster that is still a novelty in its segment. Hyundai has paid special attention to making sure that the Alcazar comes out as a luxurious people-hauler.

The Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel power plant. The petrol unit is a third-generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the power plants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.