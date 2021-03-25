Hyundai Alcazar’s 3D Images Leaked Before Global Debut

2020, despite being a lacklustre year for the automotive industry, turned out to be a decently steady seller for Hyundai owing to 2 main products – the all-new Hyundai Creta and the all-new Hyundai i20. The Korean giant is keen to continue the momentum into 2021 and the Alcazar is the next big thing from Hyundai which frankly, is a lot more than simply a 7-seater Creta. Recently, some 3D images of the exteriors of the Alcazar have surfaced and it is for sure, a big thing from Hyundai.

More details –

The Alcazar will be based on the same platform as its 5-seater sibling and will be made available in both six and seven-seat configurations. The former will be offered with two captain seats in the middle row while the latter will come with a bench seat in the second row.

One look at these images and you can tell that there is quite a lot of chrome usage on the Alcazar as compared to the Creta which might be done to establish a clear demarcation between the two. The Front features a massive chrome-studded grille which again, against the common perception, is polarising. It features a similar split headlamp setup to that of the Creta and is neatly put together. From the sides, you sure can figure out that this is a Creta pulled from both sides by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The rear overhang seems longer than before and that has been done to accommodate the extra row of seating. The alloy wheel design is rather funky, in contrast to the classy taste this car looks to provide with its obvious chrome usage. The rear looks all-new. The taillights are new it features the Alcazar branding over a chrome strip that runs across the rear.

The feature list could also be identical to the 5-seater version of the Creta. It is expected to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, BOSE sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Connectivity platform Blue Link will also be available, although there may be some changes in the list of features. Being a more premium offering as compared to the Creta, the Alcazar is expected to be even more feature-loaded!

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Alcazar is expected to be offered with the same engine options as its 5-seater counterpart. This means it is most likely to get three engine options- a 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Hyundai is betting big on the Alcazar.