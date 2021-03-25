Royal Enfield Collaborates With Knox And Launches CE Certified Riding Gear

Royal Enfield, and Knox, experts and innovators of protective apparel and body armour, have collaborated to co-create a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE certified external knee-guard called Conqueror.

More details –

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armours in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. Extending this partnership further, the two brands have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE certified level 2 external knee guard built with Knox’s micro lock protection.

Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 micro-lock armours for shoulder and elbow. Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified. The range has been developed with good features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane among others. The new range of gloves will suit the varied needs of the riders, from riding in the city to extreme weather conditions. Further, selective gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and a Knox scaphoid protection system.

The newly launched Conqueror knee guard, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armours are available for sale at Royal Enfield dealerships, Royal Enfield’s official online store, Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.

Royal Enfield itself is on the move this year with a slew of upgrades lined up for the future. It recently launched the 2021 Himalayan and is also going to upgrades in the 650cc lineup along with the possibility of the introduction of a new 650cc cruiser.

Official Statement –

Speaking about the collaboration Margaret Travell, the Commercial Director at Knox said, “We are committed to the design of high-performance body armour systems that really work for riders. We began this association 2 years ago by equipping Royal Enfield apparel with Knox armour and gloves with Micro-lock armour with the famous Scaphoid Protection System. One year later, we began the next development – to build a standalone Knee guard, tough enough to tackle some of the toughest environments on Earth. It had to be relevant to Royal Enfield riders in India and beyond, so needed to be easy to put on and remove and also capable of being worn on its own for those who prefer not to wear armoured trousers. The knee guard is not only tough and durable enough to be CE approved to the highest Level 2 standard, but it is also supremely flexible and comfortable enough to wear all day long in any environment you ride in. We’re excited to see people using them on their own riding adventures.”