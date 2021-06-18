Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari: Specs, Prices And Features Compared

The much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,30,300 to Rs 19,99,900 lakhs. The Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta which has been stretched to accommodate the third row of seats but now that all the details have surfaced, it is safe to say that the Alcazar is so much more than that! The Alcazar will be available with the option of 6 and 7 seats which can be had with either a petrol or a diesel engine mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox. It will be available with a choice of 6 colours and 3 variants.

The Alcazar takes on the likes of the MG Hector plus and Tata Safari. Here are the specs and prices which would help you in comparing these SUVs.

Price

All in all, the Hyundai Alcazar has an engine and transmission combo for everyone which is something that its competition misses out on. The petrol Alcazar is a bit more expensive when compared to the MG Hector petrol but the added premium could be attributed to the higher displacement engine powering it.

The Diesel Alcazar undercuts its rivals in the manual and automatic guise due to a smaller and less powerful 1.5 litre engine compared to the 2 litre engine powering both the Hector and the Safari.

Dimensions

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Alcazar falls short when compared to its competition. However, the Alcazar trumps the competition with its best in class wheelbase.

The Alcazar also boasts of best in class boot space with 180 litres being offered with all rows up which is significantly more than its competition especially the Safari.

Powertrain options

The Alcazar comes with a 2.0 litre Nu petrol engine which has the highest power figure among the competition. Its automatic variant is also more fuel efficient than the equivalent Hector Plus petrol automatic.

In terms of diesel engines, the Alcazar uses a 1.5 litre diesel engine which falls significantly short in terms of power and performance compared to the Hector Plus and the Safari which use a 2.0 litre diesel engine. However, the advantage of the 1.5 litre diesel engine is its best in class mileage which crosses the 20 kmpl figure.

Features

All three SUVs offer 2 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, TCS, hill assist and all four disc brakes as standard in terms of safety equipment with 6 airbags being offered on the top end variants. They also feature connected car tech, automatic climate control, premium sound system, touchscreen compatible with android auto and apple carplay, panoramic sunroof and electronic parking brake. The Alcazar offers a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster.

It also gets 64 colour ambient lighting, air purifier with AQI display, electrically adjustable drivers seat, wireless charging for front two rows, front row seatback table with cupholder and device holder, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, selectable driving modes and traction modes and ventilated seats to name a few out of the exhaustive features list.

It does miss out on an electric tailgate and electrically adjustable co-passenger seat unlike the Hector but it still offers the best in segment features.

The Tata Safari comparatively falls short in terms of features with misses such as ventilated seats and 360 degree camera.