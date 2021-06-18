2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Showcased; Gets Hybrid Tech!

Apart from launching the FZ-X, Yamaha India today also showcased the heavily updated Fascino 125. The Fascino 125 has always been one of the most stylish gearless scooters out there, but with the latest update, it has also gained a lot on the tech front. Manufacturers like TVS are going the extra mile to make sure that their products are laden with the modern-day tech and Yamaha seems to have followed suit. The prices of the 125cc gearless scooter aren’t out yet but Yamaha has revealed that it is going to be available in both Disc and Drum brake versions.

Hybrid tech exlplained

One of the major talking points about the new Fascino 125 has to be the hybrid-tech it boasts of. It flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System.

It basically adds functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation. The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System.

Specs and features

The new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm.

Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India. Taking the style & convenience quotient a notch above, the disc brake version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid showcases the following:

Advanced LED headlight, daytime running lights (DRL) and LED taillight A digital instrument cluster with an indicator to show when the Hybrid System is operating 190mm front disc brake with “Unified Brake System (UBS)” Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP

Addition of the Bluetooth Connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App will further help riders to stay connected with the machine and provide them with host of convenient features like Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record & Hazard. Apart from this, the drum brake version shares a host of common features with the disc brake variant, which include – Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-function key with seat opener function, Large 21-litre under seat storage compartment, Foldable convenience hook, Maintenance-free battery, and a 90/90-12 front tire and a 110/90-10 rear tire, optional USB Charger.

Colours

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is available with a wide range of colors to choose from.

Disc Variant Colors: Vivid Red Special (New), Matt Black Special (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black.

Drum Variant Colors: Vivid Red (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Yellow Cocktail (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

Official statement

During the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of “The Call of the Blue”, Yamaha has introduced several exciting products with unique features in India. The all new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid applies electric power assist for the first time in our two-wheelers in the Indian market. We are sure that the new Fascino 125 Fi will provide a rich riding experience to customers. Also, Yamaha plans to expand this technology to Ray ZR 125 Fi soon. We will continue to offer technologically advanced products that cater to the growing requirements of young Indian customers.”