Hyundai Alcazar Gets A Grand Welcome At The Rann of Kutch

The Hyundai Alcazar is ready for its launch which is expected in the month of June. To celebrate and welcome the car to its SUV tribe, Hyundai has released a welcome video on its YouTube channel.

To mark the introduction of the 6 and 7 seater SUV, Hyundai Motors India Limited set out on an expedition to inscribe the name Alcazar on a 1km stretch on the salt flats of the Rann of Kutch. To make things exciting, the name was formed using the SUVs HMIL already has in sale in the SUV market. Starting with the Creta, Venue, Kona Electric and the Tucson. All four SUVs can be seen bashing in the dirt in one of the largest salt Deserts of the world. Experts from all across the country came together to achieve this herculean feat.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With new and innovative thinking, HMI has led the introduction of India’s favourite SUVs, making Hyundai the highest selling SUV brand in India in 2020. Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. To elevate the Hyundai SUV Life further, we are geared up to soon introduce our premium 6- and 7-Seater SUV, ‘The Hyundai ALCAZAR’. We have welcomed the newest member of the Hyundai SUV family by adopting a personalized approach reflecting our actions and limitless thoughts and push boundaries, leading to the creation of a stunning and memorable expedition at the Rann of Kutch.”

The Alcazar is a premium 6 and 7 seater offering from Hyundai. Once launched it will go up against the likes of Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV500.