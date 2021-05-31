BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition Launched in India

BMW launched the limited ‘Dark Shadow’ edition in India today. The SUV is based on the X7 M50d launched last year. The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition is priced at 2.02 Cr (ex-showroom) and can be booked on the company’s official website shop.bmw.in. This version will be limited to only 500 units worldwide and will take the completely built-up unit (CBU) route to India.

Official Statement

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class – the flagship of the X Range. It opens up a brand-new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey. With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the new BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of our largest SAV. It serves to enhance its ultra-exclusivity with limited editions of just 500 units worldwide. The precisely coordinated details of the design and features give it the status of a collector’s item. With the BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition, the possibilities are truly limitless.”

Exterior

On the exterior, the highlight is a new metallic Frozen Arctic Grey paint finish, paired with a black chrome finish on elements like the kidney grille, air intake, exhaust surrounds. ORVMs, window frames, and the B and C pillars. The wheels too get exclusive 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design finished in matte Jet-Black fitted with mixed tyres.

Interior

Inside, the car gets a dual-tone night blue and black colour scheme. The upholstery is made up of premium BMW individual Merino leather. The roof-liner too has a night-blue Alcantara finish. The upper part of the instrument panel and door armrests are covered with Nappa leather in night blue. Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests. The M-leather steering wheel adds to the premium feel of the cabin. The centre console’s unique design is underscored by BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing an edition logo.

Powertrain

Powering the limited edition X7 is the 3.0L, six-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 400 PS and 760 Nm peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. This engine propels the car from 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 secs. The M-power differential and a model-specific chassis set-up come as standard.

Premium Features

The BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition comes with a host of features:

M Sport package with M Sport Exhaust System

BMW Laserlight headlamps

Premium Leather Upholstery and Interiors

Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof

Five-zone air conditioning

Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X)

Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC)

Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control

Park Distance Control (PDC) and Parking Assistant Plus

Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension

BMW ConnectedDrive Technology

BMW Gesture Control

BMW Display Key

Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers

12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Control Display

BMW Head-Up Display

Safety Features

The Dark Shadow Edition comes equipped with class-leading safety features which include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.