Hyundai Alcazar First Drive Impressions: Not Just An Elongated Creta!

We recently got a chance to take the Hyundai Alcazar for a spin. The unveiling event was held at the picturesque Alila Fort, Bishangarh and needless to say, it served as the perfect backdrop for a major unveil like this one! Hyundai developed the Alcazar keeping a few things in mind such as comfort, luxury and strong construction. All these things are synonymous with forts which outline the rugged terrain of Rajasthan. Full points to Hyundai for choosing just the right location!

Watch video

Although we aren’t allowed to share how the cabin looks like and the features it packs, we can surely tell you how the Alcazar drives.

How does it drive?

This is another area where the Alcazar is quite different from the Creta. While Hyundai Creta is available with three engines — 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — the Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.

We got to drive the 2.0-litre petrol engine powered Alcazar and if you are wondering, this is the same unit which is also found in the Tucson, although in a different set of tune. The most prominent thing which one experiences right after setting the foot on the throttle pedal is the refinement. Naturally aspirated petrol mills are renowned for their refinement and this one scores big on that front. Another highlight of this engine is its tractability. SUVs of this size usually find it a little hard to surivive in the urban jungle but that won’t be the case with the Alcazar. The manual gearbox should be lauded in this regard too as it offers smooth gearshifts and one doesn’t miss an automatic gearbox, but Hyundai will still offer one with both the petrol and diesel variants.

The engine doesn’t sputter even at 600-700 rpm and pulls in a rather linear fashion. Its acoustics after you cross 2.5k rpm will also add to the overall driving experience. Although we couldn’t test the exact fuel economy, it should deliver somewhere around 9-13 kmpl depending on the driving style and conditions. Not bad for a 2.0-litre N/A motor.

Ride and handling

The front suspension is supported by a hydraulic rebound stopper while the rear features upright shock absorbers. The Hyundai Creta is renowned for its exceptional ride quality and the Alcazar takes the notch even higher. The ride quality is exceptional and surprisingly, body roll around the corners is well contained too. What adds to the overall driving experience is the low NVH levels. Hyundai claims that they have used sound-deadening materials while designing the cabin and that seems to work pretty well.

Hyundai’s cars aren’t particularly known for their spirited driving experience, dead steering wheels adding to the factor. But the Alcazar feels a little different. The steering has reasonable amount of feedback. The clutch is light too and certainly helps in urban driving conditions.

Interior

Although we aren’t allowed to discuss the major highlights of the cabin, we can let out some key details. The Alcazar will be available in two seating options: 6-seater and 7-seater. The former features captain seats in the middle row and the latter makes do with a bench seat. Hyundai has lent special focus on overall space and comfort. The cushioning and the overall thigh support justify the above claim pretty well. The last row is usable for adults too, albeit for short and medium distances only.

Conclusion

The intent was pretty clear. Hyundai wanted a 7-seater SUV in its arsenal which could slot itself below the Tucson. The Korean carmaker has been stressing the fact that the Alcazar is a lot more than just a 7-seater version of the Creta and having experienced it up and close, we can testify to the claim.

The reason why they extended the wheelbase to accommodate an extra row, unlike some of its rivals which carved out a 7-seater SUV without doing so. It is a premium product with a special focus on comfort and luxury. We cannot wait to put the Alcazar under a microscopic lens and to tell you more about it.