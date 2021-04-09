Ford Inaugurates Two New Dealerships In Delhi-NCR

Ford India today announced the opening of two new fully integrated sales and service touchpoints for consumers in the Delhi/National Capital Region. Adiv Ford, led by Abhimanyu Deepak Agarwal, is located at B-1/A-11, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi. With over 5000 square feet of showroom area and 25000 square feet of the service area, the new 3S facility will deliver an unparalleled aftersales experience with its 10 mechanical and 14 body shop bays at the facility.

The second touchpoint in NCR, Shree Pawan Ford is located at D-247/2, Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Led by Sobit Garg, the facility is spread over 9108 square feet of showroom area and 55000 square feet of the service area with 10 mechanical bays and 10 body shop bays.

Delivering a ‘Family-Like Experience’, both facilities have a fully integrated set-up to support sales, service and spare needs. Customers can book their appointment by dialling Adiv Ford at +91 86575 89702 and Shree Pawan Ford at +91 86577 31187. With the opening of new dealerships, Ford now has a total of 28 sales and service touchpoints in Delhi NCR.

The new facilities will showcase Ford’s feature-rich and value for money portfolio – ranging from the entry-level hatchback and sedan Figo & Aspire to CUVs/SUVs Freestyle, EcoSport & Endeavour. Embarking on a journey to deliver the Feels Like Family promise, both Adiv Ford and Shree Pawan Ford will live the promise of trust & transparency with Ford’s Service Price Promise. As an industry-first initiative, the Service Price Promise allows customers to calculate their vehicles’ periodic maintenance cost even before booking the service. For vehicles coming for servicing to the facilities, the ‘Sub Assembly Levels for Repairs’ at the outlets will enable a substantial saving in the overall ownership costs by breaking up an auto part into sub-components.

Adiv Ford and Shree Pawan Ford will also offer Dial-A-Ford – a recent initiative by Ford India that promises to deliver safe and hygiene standards of sales and service experience to customers without compromising on convenience. Customers need to Dial-a-Ford to bring a Ford dealership to their doorstep by dialing the helpline 1800-419-3000. It will allow customers to connect with the Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. Regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap.

“Introduction of these new facilities demonstrates Ford’s commitment towards delivering a differentiated and seamless brand and ownership experience to customers in the National Capital Region,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.