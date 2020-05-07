Hyosung Launches GV 300 S Bobber in Europe, Who Is It For?

Europe receives plenty of motorcycles catering to the affordable performance segment. Primarily, the reason being their licensing system but more on that later. Korean manufacturer Hyosung recently announced GV 300 S Bobber which will make its way to Europe soon and will be priced at 4,990 Euros which is around Rs 4 lakh. It is essentially a laidback cruiser motorcycle that derives power from a 296cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox that makes a maximum power of 30.4PS and a maximum torque of 25.6Nm. Despite the twin-cylinder engine configuration and not so petite dimensions, it weighs 172 kg.

It is a muscular and brawny looking motorcycle which gets an all-black treatment, making it even more visually appealing. What accentuate the butch look of this little cruiser even further are the fat tyres and the forks upfront The tank, engine and wheels get a blacked outlook along with round indicators and headlamp. Primarily designed to be a rather approachable motorcycle for A2 license holders, the seat height is kept at 710mm, making it convenient for riders of all shapes and sizes. The fuel tank capacity stands at 12.5 liters. The bike gets an analog rev counter with a small digital screen that shows other important information like speed, fuel and distance.

Hyosung has no plans for selling it in India as of now and they don’t have any motorcycle on sale here, if we talk about the current scenario. They were renowned here for their Aquila cruiser and the GT250R and GT650R. Both these motorcycles were styled similarly and had a certain ‘big bike’ appeal. The reason why they found a home with motorcyclists who love faired sports bike. They also had the Aquila line-up for the cruiser loving masses. They couldn’t keep up with the competition because their rivals started offering more at the same price range and not to forget, better build quality as well.

The GV 300 S Bobber, like we said earlier, is primarily developed for A2 license holders. Unlike in India where any 18-year-old license holder can get his hands on a superbike, Europe has an age-based licensing system where you have to pick from a particular set of motorcycles depending on your age and experience. To qualify for an A2 license, you have to be over 19 years of age, and should be having A1 license for two years. After passing the practical tests which are comparatively harder than what we have here, you can get yourself a motorcycle with a limit of 35kW or 47bhp. The power to weight ratio must be no more than 0.2kW or 0.26bhp per kilogram. It is important to understand the power to weight restriction as you can’t just look at the performance figures to decide if a bike is A2 legal. In reality if you want to ride any bike using a full 47bhp then it will need to come in with a minimum kerb weight of 175kg. This means some lightweight bikes with less than 47bhp are not A2 legal.

Currently, we have no word regarding Hyosung’s comeback to the Indian market but they do have some interesting motorcycles on sale in the rest of the world that will make perfect sense here, including the newly launched GV 300 S Bobber.