Huge Import Taxes Delaying Tesla’s Launch In India

We all know how big Twitter is; it’s where we get the newest news, spy images, and anything else. We acquire critical information from corporate shareholders, employees, and even CEOs, Founders, and other executives. On Twitter, a customer recently tweeted a photo of a Tesla Model S and tagged the company’s CEO Elon Musk, urging Tesla to enter the Indian market as soon as possible. To our surprise, Elon Musk replied to that tweet.

More Details

Tesla is all set to launch their Tesla Model S in the Indian market but due to some reasons, the launch is being delayed. Tesla founder Elon Musk explained in a tweet why this is happening. An Indian YouTuber Madan Gowri wrote a tweet “Dear @elonmusk please launch Tesla cars in India ASAP” with an attached picture of a blacked-out Tesla Model S. Musk’s reply was “We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which doesn’t seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India.”

The Tesla CEO expressed hope that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles. “But we are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles. That would be much appreciated,” he further tweeted. When asked by another Twitter user whether Tesla will locally assemble vehicles in India, Musk said: “If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely.”

Tesla announced its entry in India earlier this year in January. The EV maker registered as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka, months after its CEO Elon Musk had hinted at Tesla’s entry into the country. The company recently added Hindi as one of the languages on its infotainment UI recently. Later, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said Tesla is set to start its operations in India by this year and may set up a manufacturing unit as well.

Tesla is yet to set up its own manufacturing facility in India, the first of its electric vehicles for the Indian customers are likely to be imported. We have seen test mules of the Tesla Model S roaming. When officially launched Tesla Model S will rival Mercedes EQC, Audi e-Tron and Jaguar I-pace.