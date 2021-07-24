Honda Amaze To Get A Facelift – Launch In August

Amaze is one of the highest-selling compact sedans for Honda in India. First launched in the year 2013, it has maintained quite a position in the market since its launch. The Amaze got its second facelift in 2018 and now three years later, Honda is set to give the Amaze its third facelift. Let us delve deeper into the subject.

More Details

The 3rd Gen Amaze will launch on 17th August 2021. It won’t receive major changes, just some tweaks here and there. It is likely that the new-gen Amaze will look fresh and will have some updated components. On the exterior, the Honda Amaze facelift is likely to get new full-LED headlamps, a new design for the alloy wheels and reworked bumpers. Honda may also introduce new paint shades. For the interior, we expect to see new fabric upholstery for the seats, new interior trim pieces and more features. Additionally, expect to see more features as standard on lower variants of the Amaze facelift.

Engine

As far as the engine is concerned, the facelift will likely get a similar engine carried over from the previous model. It will come with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. As for the diesel engine, it is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 100hp and 200Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 80hp and 160Nm of torque when coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox. The diesel-CVT combination of the Amaze is unique as none of the competitors has a similar product.

Honda Future Plans

In the upcoming future, Honda plans to up its game by launching a hybrid version of the City, there are no official statements yet but it is likely that it will launch this year. Honda is also planning to launch a new mid-sized SUV Elevate, which will be a tough competition to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.