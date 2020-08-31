Audi India Appoints Jubilant MotorWorks For Operations In South Mumbai

Audi India has announced Jubilant MotorWorks as its dealer partner for Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. With four showrooms and six workshops, the partnership between Audi India and Jubilant MotorWorks is spread over Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Chennai. The Audi Mumbai South Showroom continues to be located at the same premises, as it earlier was – Vasundhara Building, 17, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Next to Cadbury House, Haji Ali, Mumbai – 400 026.

Official statements

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is consistently focusing on a sustainable and profitable business model for dealer partners. We are delighted to continue our strong association with Jubilant MotorWorks, who now takes over the operations of Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik.

He further added, “The steadily expanding footprint of Jubilant MotorWorks with Audi India across regions, displays the confidence of this prominent Indian business group, in the Audi brand. Jubilant MotorWorks plays an extremely important role in our ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Network, Products and Digitalization in addition to Customer Centricity. We are confident that with their tremendous experience and rich heritage, we will enhance customer experiences further in these extremely important markets. The addition of new experiences in the form of our digital initiatives will enhance customer delight.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Amit Jain, CEO, Jubilant MotorWorks said, “We are delighted to carry forward our association with Audi India. We have enjoyed a very successful and long-standing partnership and have stayed true to the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ of the brand. We are confident that our customers will have a truly luxurious experience at Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. With the expansion of our association with Audi, we look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the country.”

Located at one of the most prominent locations in South Mumbai, the showroom is built in line with Audi’s global terminal concept. The dealership houses a 5-car display and sets a benchmark for luxury car showrooms in the region. The showroom now has Audi’s Digital Retail elements – the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology enable complete visualization and customization right at the customers’ fingertips. Additionally, acting as a one-stop-shop; the dealership offers facilities like Retail Finance, Automotive Insurance, Audi Exclusive options, Audi Collection and a host of aftersales packages.

The RS Q8

Audi recently launched the RS Q8 in India at at INR 2.07 Crore. As the name suggests, the RS Q8 is the performance version of the Q8 which was launched earlier this year. The Q8 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.33 crore. The RS Q8 belongs to the ‘Super SUVs’ breed of SUVs which reek of sportscar-like performance and handling characteristics, without losing out on the butch appeal.

Also read: Audi Announces #ReadyToDrive Service Campaign

The RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of belting out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph.