Honda Unveils The Grazia-Inspired 2020 Honda NX125

Honda has unveiled the 2020 edition of the Honda NX125 scooter, in China. The NX125 is inspired by Honda’s Grazia scooter. Just like its cousin, the NX125 gets aggressive and sporty looks. The Honda Grazia, is available in Indian markets, while the NX125 will be sold in Chinese markets. Both the scooters are equipped with the same powertrain and a host of features.

While the NX125 is inspired by the Honda Grazia, we can see that the NX125 gets a sportier front fascia with a dual-pod LED headlamp setup with Honda’s signature style turn indicators, which look similar to the Honda Dio. The entire scooter gets dual-tone treatment throughout. Apart from this, the rear end comes with triangular headlamps and sporty styling, compared to the India spec Grazia 125.

On the feature front, the Honda NX125 is equipped with a host of features like- a fully-digital instrument cluster, two small storage compartments on the front, roomy under-seat storage for helmets and other riding gear, and a USB charger to keep your smartphone topped up. Moreover, the NX125 will be sold with a 6-liter fuel tank.

The NX125 will be powered by a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which is capable of producing 8.7bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Speaking about the scooter’s ride and handling, the NX125 weighs 106kgs and is equipped with 10-inch rear and 12-inch front wheel, both of which are accompanied by telescopic fork at the front and mono-shock at the rear.

The new NX125 scooter has been launched at approximately Rs 1.07 lakh in the Chinese market. As India already has its sibling, Honda Grazia, there is barely any scope for the NX125 to arrive on our shores anytime soon. However, the 125cc scooter segment is one of the most important and practical two-wheeler segments in India. Honda already sells two of its products – BS6 Honda Activa 125 and BS6 Honda Grazia 125. Both these products are very attractively priced, offer a host of features and have their own place in the market. Apart from this, there are several other competitors in the 125cc segment, which include names like – Aprilia, TVS Ntorq, Suzuki Burgman, Suzuki Access 125, and Yamaha Ray 125.