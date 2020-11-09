Royal Enfield 650 Twins Could Get The Tripper Navigation Unit Too

Royal Enfield incorporated a lot of new things in the Meteor 350 to make it a complete and a more modern product than the other 350s that has existed in RE’s portfolio. Turn-by-turn navigation assist is one such thing and RE has christened the navigation display unit as ‘Tripper’. Very thoughtful, we must say! The Tripper pod sits alongside the main instrument cluster and offers turn-by-turn navigation through signage in both day and night modes. This has been developed in association with Google Maps and being offered as a standard feature.

More details

Some reports suggest that RE is planning to offer the Tripper navigation unit as an additional accessory with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

How does it work?

Reports suggest that in around two months from now, this piece of news will become official and the Tripper navigation display unit will be offered with the 650 twins for an additional INR 4,750. The Tripper display unit can be paired with your phone using the RE app and then with the help garnered by the association with Google Maps, the Tripper display unit shows the respective turns. When the bike arrives at a turn, the arrow mark flashes so that it catches the rider’s attention through his/ her peripheral vision. The screen, however, does not display incoming messages or calls, as Royal Enfield believes it doesn’t want to distract the rider. It is powered by an open-source Google software and makes use of the smartphone’s processing power as well as GPS for navigation.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins specifications

The inclusion of the Tripper pod will certainly make the 650 twins more practical and more modern than before. If we think about it, ever since the 650 twins were introduced here, they haven’t received an update. If RE actually goes ahead with it, the 650 twins are set to become more competitive than before. The twins draw power from a newly developed 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces a maximum power of 47 Bhp and peak torque of 52 Nm. It gets a slip-assist clutch with a 6-speed transmission. In India, the twins are the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles that one can buy. It is an interesting thing to note that the UK technical centre of Royal Enfield played a vital role in the development of the Interceptor and the Continental GT650. RE not only managed to develop their first modern-day multi-cylinder motorcycles, they actually hit the ball out of the park!

RE Meteor 350 specifications

Talking about the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield is offering the Meteor 350 in 3 trims: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Fireball serves as the base variant of the Meteor 350 is priced at INR 1.75 Lakh, the Stellar is the mid-spec variant and is priced at INR 1.81 Lakh and the top-spec Supernova is priced at INR 1.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Coming to the engine front, The Meteor 350 derives power from a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration. Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Meteor 350 is a successor to the Thunderbird. Compared to the old 350cc engine, the all-new engine has a spread of an extra 1000 rpms and has been tweaked for crisp throttle response.