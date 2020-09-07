Honda Two Wheeler India Celebrates Teacher’s Day By Conducting Safety Awareness Program

The birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as teacher’s day in India. Everyone has a unique way to acknowledge their teachers on this day. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. also celebrated the day in a unique way this year.

As all the schools and colleges continue to remain close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda 2Wheelers India conducted a Digital Road Safety Awareness Training – ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ exclusively for school & college teachers across India.

The entire program was aimed at enhancing the road safety awareness amongst the teachers, who are the architects of the nation. Honda safety instructors trained over 1650 school & college teachers in a 1-hour digital learning programs. Honda virtually spread the road safety awareness to participants coming from over 27 different cities across India. Paying respect towards their teachers, more than 600 school & college students, were also allowed to became part of this pan India virtual celebrations.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Teachers are the guiding light for students. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the role & responsibility of teachers has increased as they are continuously striving to innovate & adapt to the new methods of teaching. This Teacher’s Day, Honda expresses its gratitude to all the teachers and wants to ensure their safety on roads by educating them on important aspects of road safety. We are confident that this online training program has not only enhanced the road safety awareness amongst the teachers but they will also motivate young students with appropriate lessons on road safety and safe riding.”

The most crucial part of the entire program was to keep it informative yet engaging, Honda’s road safety instructors utilized Road Safety Learning Programs to enhance the retention of Road Safety awareness. The 1-hour long video session was based on a mix of theory, videos & case studies to provide an introduction of road safety. Each session was then followed by a Question & Answer session for resolving queries on various topics.

Some of the topics covered in the entire session were: