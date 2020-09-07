Honda Cars India Offers Certified Pre-Owned Cars Through Auto Terrace

Post lockdown, the demand for pre-owned cars has seen a sudden rise. Prior to that, this sector was witnessing tremendous growth even when new car businesses were struggling. What was an unorganised sector for a long time, the used car business now has almost every car maker out there as a part of the industry.

One such manufacturer is Honda Cars India. The company offers certified pre-owned cars under the brand name Honda Auto Terrace. The carmaker has updated the sub-brand’s web presence and now offers a city-wise list of available models with detailed pictures and information about the car’s state.

Auto Terrace is Honda’s one-stop facility for Exchange and Pre-Owned Car Purchase and selling. The facility is now available throughout the Honda Car India’s network. Through this facility, the company aims to increase their customer base, by reassuring them of the resale values and services pertaining to exchange against an all-new Honda car or purchase of a pre-owned Honda car. The company offers help to exchange your existing car (any make or model) for an all-new Honda car. You can also buy a certified pre-owned Honda car with a 1 year /20,000 km Warranty on it.

The automaker claims to provide a transparent, trustful and peaceful buying experience. Every vehicle is checked on over 350 points by trained professionals at Honda, who are well versed with all standards, technical know-how & Honda Genuine Parts for refurbishment. In a bid to provide a smooth buying experience, the company ensures transparent, hassle-free and reliable paper-work & ownership transfer on every car. Currently, the fleet of Honda certified pre-owned vehicles comes with Honda-backed Warranty for 1 year / 20,000 km, along with 3 labour free services.

If you’re after a brand new Honda car though, the company has introduced the BS6 WR-V, the BS6 Jazz and decided to sell the 4th-generation City sedan alongside the new 5th-gen model. The carmaker is also offering massive discounts on the entire lineup to make the most of the festive season.