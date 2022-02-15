Honda Two-Wheeler Expands Its BigWing Network In Punjab

Honda two wheelers have opened a new BigWing showroom in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The BigWing showroom will feature exclusive range of premium motorcycles (300cc-500cc) i.e. CB300R, H’ness-CB350, and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and Honda Gold Wing Tour.

Official Statement

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Hoshiarpur. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hoshiarpur and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Honda BigWing recent launches

The locally assembled CB300R was recently launched at ₹2.77 lakh. The 2022 CB300R continues to be underpinned by the same diamond-type frame as the BS4 version. Interestingly, the wheelbase has gone up and the weight has been slightly reduced when compared to the previous iteration. The design gets a few tweaks such as a gold finish on the forks and a blacked-out headlight bezel. It gets all-LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster. The LCD cluster displays information such as gear position with shift light and a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor apart from the usual information. The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear.



The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. There is also a grey color frame and a darker tank extension. The big news is on the mechanical front where the 286cc, 4-valve DOHC engine is now BS6 compliant. It produces 31hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed gearbox via an assist and slipper clutch which is again new for the BS6 version.

For the weight and the power that the motor delivers, the CB300R might not excite on paper with those numbers, but in real life, it is a fun machine to ride. Developed by Yuzuru Ishikawa, who is also responsible for giving us things like the Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines, the CB300R is the only motorcycle in its class to come fitted with an IMU-linked braking system.