Honda Rebel 1100 Breaks Cover; Gets Africa Twin’s DCT

Honda’s Rebel line of motorcycles is the Japanese bikemaker’s reply to the typical American cruiser motorcycles. The Rebel 300 and the Rebel 500 churn out good numbers for the manufacturer and look the part too. And now, the Rebel line up has received a new family member which will serve as the top-dog in the Rebel lineup. We are indeed talking about the Honda Rebel 1100. It will sit above the Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300, in international markets.

More details

The most interesting thing about the Rebel 1100 has to be its engine because it is borrowed from the Africa Twin, Honda’s flagship Adventure tourer. An ADV’s engine doing powering a true-blue cruiser? Now that is something to look forward to!

The powertrain

Honda had to make some changes to the engine in order to make the engine behave like it should in a cruiser. The 1084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine has been retuned in the Rebel and now uses different camshaft profiles and ignition timing for each of the Rebel 1100’s two cylinders. As a result, one cylinder produces slightly more power below 4000 rpm, and the other above 4000 rpm. Honda claims the engine provides a wide torque band, with plenty of grunt at the lower end to enable that typical cruiser-like relaxed riding experience. We know you have been waiting to hear this and yes, it does get the same transmission options found on the ADV which include a six-speed transmission or a DCT automatic.

Other specs

Honda Rebel 1100 gets a fully-digital instrument panel and is loaded with gadgetry like cruise control, wheelie control, ride-by-wire throttle, HSTC (Honda selectable torque control) and four-riding modes — Standard, Sport, Rain, and User-programmable. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. The suspension setup comprises 43 mm forks with gas-charged rear twin shocks while the braking duties are tended to by 330 mm front and 256 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The Rebel 1100 has a tubular steel frame underneath the familiar bodywork. The trellis frame is exposed, giving it a unique look. As far as looks are concerned, it looks like a beefed-up version of the Rebel 500, courtesy its bigger engine and dimensions.

Honda has introduced the Rebel 1100 in two colours- Metallic Black and Bordeaux Red. The list of accessories includes a fairing, pillion seat, saddlebags and more. Although there is no official word regarding it, we believe that the Rebel 1100 could be a worthy addition in the Honda India’s BigWing line-up of premium motorcycles