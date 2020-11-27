This Special Edition Royal Enfield Himalayan is as Adventurous as it Can Get!

The Royal Enfield Himalayan debuted in 2016 and marked a transition in the company’s philosophy of only making retro cruiser motorcycles. Since then, the Himalayan is one of the most affordable and one of the most popular Adventure motorcycles out there. And not just in India as it has managed to find many takers in international markets as well. One look at the RE Himalayan and you would know that it means business. It looks like a proper weapon for a dirty adventure but the RE Himalayan Adventure edition looks even more purposeful.

More details

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure edition is the result of collaboration between Enfield and its UK distributor, Moto GB. It comes pre-equipped with a range of rugged off-road accessories making the Himalayan even more adventurous.

Anyone who buys a Himalayan, buys it for the adventurous quotient it brings on the table. Before setting out on an adventure, motorcyclists tend to adorn their motorcycles with aftermarket accessories, making the machine even more capable than before. Most of the Himalayans that we see on the road are equipped with a lot of aftermarket accessories. This is where the Himalayan Adventure editions seems like a very good proposition as it comes pre-equipped with standard panniers and mounting rack, handguards, and an engine crash bar which are usually optional features and come at a premium. Pricing for the Adventure Edition starts at £4,799 ($6,400), which is an additional £400 ($530) over the base model’s price.

Specifications

Mechanically though, it remains unchanged and continues to draw power from a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 24.83 PS @ 6500 rpm while the torque is rated at 32 nm. The Himalayan has a kerb weight of 199 kg. The Himalayan offers 41mm telescopic front suspension with 200mm travel. The monoshock rear suspension with linkage allows for 180mm wheel travel. The Himalayan has a ground clearance of 220 mm and seat height stands at 800 mm.

The Hero Impulse might have kick-started the affordable ADV-tourer segment in India but it was the Royal Enfield Himalayan which ignited the spark of adventure motorcycling in our country. It has been a very capable motorcycle since it was first introduced but during its nascent years, it was riddled with several issues. Royal Enfield has worked continuously to make it a better proposition than before and the BS6 iteration of the Himalayan is a step towards the same.