Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Announces ‘Safer Journey for All’ Initiative

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), announced the beginning of joint road safety awareness project – ‘Safer Journey for All’. The announcement was made at a press conference held in Delhi in the august presence of eminent members of the industry.

Under this project, Honda 2Wheelers India with CII will work towards addressing the issue of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) which is a major public health issue. The campaign will focus on creating awareness on this issue, along with, strict implementation of traffic rules and scientific engineering measures to alleviate this situation which is emerging as one of the major crisis scenario in the country.

Commenting on this occasion, Harbhajan Singh- Director, General & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that as a socially responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda is fully committed for promoting road safety and has so far educated more than 20 lakh people in India on safe riding. He further added that under this partnership, Honda 2Wheelers and CII will be working to address the factors responsible for causing Road Traffic Accidents (RTA).

Honda 2Wheelers India along with CII will undertake the following activities: