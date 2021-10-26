Honda India To Commence Its Electric Assault In FY2022; PCX Electric Scooter To Launch First?

No matter what you say about Honda India, it is a giant when it comes to the 2-wheeler industry of India. Now, with more and more of its rivals entering the EV industry, Honda is gearing up to make its move. Honda has announced its entry into the electric 2-wheeler market in India. It might not come out as an absolute shocker because Honda had showcased its PCX series electric scooter for the first time in 2018 at the Delhi Auto Expo, and also in 2020 at a private event. The PCX scooter was patented in May 2021. The company aims to start its feasibility runs after the holiday season and might just launch the scooter in 2022.

Official statement

HMSI president, MD and CEO Atsushi Ogata told PTI that the company has decided to plug into the EV market following detailed discussions with parent Honda Motor Company, Japan. While in-depth and model-specific details have yet to be finalised, Ogata said, “We have made a commitment to launch [an EV product] within the next financial year.”

“Some customers are using electric two-wheelers for very short commutes or very flat street conditions in big cities. So such customers have started to consider such options. But I think major customer segments are preferring to keep our existing lineup because in front of EV products, existing ICE engine specs still have a lot of positive points,” said Ogata.

Honda PCX Design

The design for this scooter is not traditional with a hump in between the seat and the handle attachment. Footrests are given on either side of the hump/tunnel. Upfront, we get a blackened windshield with indicators on its sides. Neatly packed between the indicators and below the screen is the V-shaped headlight. The seat also looks to be quite spacious for both the rider and the pillion. Storage inside the scooter will be minimized as the batteries eat up the space in the boot area. At the rear end, the scooter might get a rear-wheel hugger and X-shaped LED taillights. Overall the scooter looks stunning.

Performance

The scooter comes with removable lithium-ion batteries which take 6 hours to completely charge while on the bike and 4 hours while charging separately. This motor will give out 5.6BHP with a top speed of 67Kmph and a range of 41 KM. the scooter gets telescopic shock absorbers up front and normal spring with dampers at the back. The scooter also gets ABS and disc brakes alongside alloy wheels.

To sum it up Honda is determined to enter into the EV market and take on its rivals. Hearing the representatives of the company, it feels like Honda is willing to bring a whole line-up of EVs in the Indian market in the coming 2-3 years.