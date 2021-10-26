Bajaj Pulsar 250’s Front End Almost Revealed In Second Teaser Video!

Bajaj just released its second teaser for the Pulsar 250 and it is indeed causing a ‘Mania’ inside all of us. Although we all have seen numerous spy shots of the biggest Pulsar yet, the second teaser video reveals some key information about the upcoming bike.

Design

Bajaj has almost revealed the complete front end of the bike. Upfront the bike gets a slightly meaner look, with a big all-black windscreen and striking new DRLs. This time, it also gets LED headlamps, as is confirmed by the company. The new slim and sleek indicators look refreshing.

This bike is indeed going to be the biggest Pulsar ever, with a big and beefy front-end and fuel tank, but that only makes it look more muscular and macho. At the back, we get the traditional Pulsar tail lamps but this time with a slightly newer design. The bike also gets a rear-wheel hugger, alongside a shorter dual-hole exhaust muffler. All this is neatly packed in the semi faired design of the bike. As far as the seating goes, the bike would offer a more upright stance for the rider, with raised handlebars. We also get split seats with grip handles on both sides to offer more comfort to the pillion rider.

Performance

Coming to performance, we would see a 250cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine on this bike. This might also turn out to be the debut of Bajaj’s patent variable valve timing system intended to deliver more power to the rear wheel. The whole unit will be coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. As confirmed by Bajaj, the bike will get a mono-shock suspension system at the rear and telescopic forks up front.

In addition to that, the suspension might also be a little more performance-oriented offering a stiffer ride. The exhaust being shorter and dual holed, the sound of this bike is going to be louder, sportier, and just exhilarating! Bajaj has managed to keep the horsepower and torque figures a secret. This means we will only have to wait.

The closer we get to the launch date the harder the wait gets! But it is only a matter of 2 days as Bajaj will launch its Pulsar 250 twins on the 28th of October at 12:30 PM.