Honda India Foundation Pledges INR 11 Crore For Relief And Prevention Efforts

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, has pledged Rs. 11 crore aid for relief and prevention efforts towards the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. As part of this aid, Honda will immediately supply 2,000 units of Honda engine powered High-Pressure Backpack Sprayers to the various Government agencies. These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used for disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, public transport, railway stations, public canteens and other common areas.

This initiative is taken by Honda in consultation with Government and is part of the collaborative efforts from the auto industry to support India’s preparation against COVID-19. Disinfecting public spaces is an extremely critical part of preventing & controlling the spread of virus along with other aspects such as regular hand-washing etc. Additionally, Honda will support local administration efforts in all its manufacturing locations. Honda will make available its ambulances stationed at all its plants for medical emergencies and support with food packets to take care of the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times.

To combat the deadly impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to Central & State governments’ relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located. Furthermore, associates across all 5 Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day’s salary towards the total relief aid.

Mr Minoru Kato, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation and calls for mass-collaboration at all levels of society. Corporates and individuals need to come forward and contribute towards India’s fight against the coronavirus. Besides the monetary aid, we are immediately offering 2,000 units of Honda engine powered Backpack sprayers which would be a direct contribution to help in the government’s fumigation drive at public places at this critical phase. We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.”