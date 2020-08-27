Bookings Open For The Skoda Rapid 1.0-Litre Automatic

After introducing the popular Rider and Rider Plus variants for the Rapid sedan, Skoda Auto India has now opened bookings for the Rapid 1.0-litre Automatic, against a refundable fee of ₹ 25,000. The sedan can be booked across all its authorized dealership facilities in the country and on Skoda’s website. Having secured a priority status, these pre-booked Skoda Rapid Automatics will be delivered to customers from 18 September 2020.

At the heart of the new Skoda Rapid AT is an engine displacing 999 ccs. The new three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine cranks out 110 PS of power at 5000 – 5500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 – 4000 rpm. The new Rapid AT, with the six-speed automatic transmission, offers 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions.

When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, the new Rapid offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. We expect this new automatic gearbox will be offered on higher trim levels and prices could start near the INR 10 lakh ex-showroom mark.

Commenting on the new introduction, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said: “Skoda recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the RAPID TSI range, at a very competitive price point. The new Rapid AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money’ proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.”