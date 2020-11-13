Honda H’ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1,000 Mark In 20 Days

Celebrating the biggest vote of trust from customers, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India(HMSI) has announced the completion of 1000 customer deliveries of the new H’ness CB350, in a short span of just over 20 days since the deliveries began.

With the H’ness CB350, Honda has made its debut in the popular mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment in India. Presently, the 350cc segment is dominated by Royal Enfield in India. However, a lot of manufacturers like Honda and TVS are also entering the segment, to grab a pie of the market share. Honda two-wheelers India, globally unveiled the brand new H’ness – CB350 in the month of September. The company has also filed 9 new patent applications for the motorcycle, the result of these are 5 first-in-segment features. The H’ness-CB350 is available in two variants, namely- DLX and DLX Pro, and comes in three colour options in each variant.

Thanking customers for their trust in Brand Honda, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “The love and appreciation we have received for H’ness-CB350 is beyond expectations. Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H’ness-CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone of 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time. Overwhelmed by this initial response & serve our customers better, we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion.”

Adding more fervour to the festive buying, Honda two-wheelers India, with its partner ICICI Bank, has introduced the biggest ever festival delight. The company claims that under this program, the new H’ness-CB350 customers will now get an irresistible deal on retail finance. From all these schemes, for a limited period, customers will now be able to avail finance of up to 100 percent of the vehicle’s on-road price. The company is also offering the best in segment rate of interest of 5.6 percent, which is nearly half of the prevailing market rates. Customers can alternatively also choose to go for the attractive Rs 4,999 EMI option.