2021 Honda CB125R Unveiled; Gets More Power and Upgraded Suspension Setup

125cc Performance-oriented motorcycles are a pretty new thing as far as our market is concerned. But overseas, 125cc pocket-rockets are quite popular because of their accessible nature and they serve as the perfect weapon for beginners who want to take up motorcycling as their passion. One such motorcycle is the Honda CB125R. This little neo-sports roadster is one such 125cc machine that we would love to have it here in India. Honda has recently updated the CB125R for MY2021.

More details

The CB125R follows the same design philosophy adopted by its elder siblings like the CB300R and the recently updated CB1000R. It is also the entry-level model in the company’s neo-sports motorcycle line-up.

As far as looks are concerned, it does look like a smaller version of the CB1000R. While Honda did introduce some cosmetic changes to the CB1000R, the CB125R remains exactly the same but we aren’t complaining because as far as looks are concerned, the CB125R is definitely a looker. It retains the same characteristic design elements associated with the neo-sports theme like the full-LED round retro headlamp, LED blinkers, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and sporty side profile.

Updated powertrain

But this time around, rather than diminishing the power output, Honda has actually increased it! This was pulled off by increasing the compression ratio from 11:1 to 11.3:1. Other elements that are new in the engine are the inlet duct, air cleaner connecter tube and resonator. The bore and stroke sizes now stand at 57.3mm x 48.4mm, as against the previous 58mm x 47.2mm. Resultantly, the power is up by 1.6bhp as the new model churns out 14.7bhp.

Upgraded suspension setup

The CB125R does benefit from an updated engine now but it has also received upgraded suspension setup. The front end now features 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston USD forks which should improve the handling characteristics. The braking setup has remained unchanged comprising of a 296mm disc with Nissin calliper up front and a 220mm disc at the rear. As much as we want it to arrive here as well, we don’t have any high hopes regarding it because if Honda does bring it here, expect it to cost around INR 1.5 Lakh mark.

