Honda Commences Bookings Of The Next Generation City Ahead Of The Launch

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced pre-launch bookings for its most awaited fifth generation Honda City. Customers can book their favorite sedan from the comfort of their home through Honda’s online sales platform “Honda from Home”, alongside HCIL authorized dealership network across the country.

Those interested can book the car for a token amount of Rs 5,000 if one is booking through the official website. In case of one booking through an authorised dealership, the booking amount will be Rs 21,000.

Since its inception, Honda City has been India’s most loved sedan, and its 5th Generation avatar is scheduled to be launched in mid-July. Ahead of City’s India launch, HCI has shared most of the information about the vehicle, including details about its design, features, and engine specifications.

Design Details

The new-generation Honda City is based on a new platform that has allowed the carmaker to stretch the sedan’s design. According to the company, the new City is both longer and wider than all its rivals, including Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. Honda has also overhauled City’s design to make it more contemporary than before. It now gets a sleek chrome grille which is flanked by sleek full LED headlamps with integrated DRL and L-shaped LED indicators.

Features Included

In addition to these, it comes with a host of sophisticated features include Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four airbags, cruise control, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), automatic climate control, sunroof, LED headlamps, parking camera, digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats, connected features like remote engine start/stop and pre-cooling, etc. It also boasts of a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa remote capability.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

As for the powertrain, the 2020 Honda City comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The car will offer two engine options: 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel). The former delivers 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT unit as optional. The 1.5L i-DTEC has been rated to crank out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm and it will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

The new generation of City has been hugely anticipated for a very long time. The car was initially supposed to be launched in the month of March but due to the unprecedented situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, things had to be put on hold. But with restrictions eased out, the Japanese automaker has decided to go ahead with the launch next month.

Expected Price

The all-new Honda City is expected to cost a substantial premium as compared to the existing model on the account of new design and features. So, while the current Honda City starts from ₹9.91 lakh, the fifth-generation model could start north of Rs 10 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.