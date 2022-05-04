Honda City Hybrid Launched At ₹19.49 Lakh

Honda has launched the City Hybrid at ₹19.49 lakh. The City E:HEV is around ₹4.5 lakh more expensive than the top-end City ZX petrol CVT. Bookings for the sedan are already underway and deliveries should also begin soon. The City hybrid is currently the cheapest ‘strong hybrid’ that you can buy today and it comes in one fully-loaded ZX trim.

What’s new?

The City hybrid not just brings in a new powertrain, but also many exterior and equipment changes. Starting with the exterior, it comes with a Honda badge outlined in blue indicating that it’s a hybrid. The fog lamps get a new garnish and the rear features a diffusor and a boot lid spoiler. The rest of the exterior features remain the same such as LED headlights, Z-shaped LED taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Honda City Hybrid is fitted with a 1.5L petrol engine paired with a dual electric motor, the car produces 126PS of max power and 253Nm of peak torque. Alone this 1.5L engine produces 98hp of max power and 127Nm of torque. The City Hybrid claims to deliver 26.5 km/l which is the best in the segment. The Honda City Hybrid uses Honda’s i-MMD hybrid technology which is also used by the other Honda cars in their global portfolio. The hybrid setup enables three drive modes – one where just the electric motors are used, one where just the internal combustion engine runs (a lock-up clutch sends power to the wheels directly), and a third which allows for a combination of both.

The City Hybrid comes with ADAS features a part of the Honda Sensing Suite. It comes with a Collision mitigation system, road departure mitigation, auto high beam, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Other safety features include 4 disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, TPMS, 6 airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill-start assist.

The City ZX comes with features such as a lane watch camera, reverse parking camera with multiple angles, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, connected car tech, automatic climate control, and an eight-speaker premium sound system.

Honda is offering a standard warranty of 3 year/1 lakh kilometers for the City Hybrid and 8 years for the lithium-ion battery. Customers also have the option of extending their warranty to a 5-year/ unlimited km or 10-year/ 1,20,000km.