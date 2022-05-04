Bajaj Pulsar 250 Achieves 10,000 Units Sales Milestone

Bajaj Auto has delivered 10000 units of the Pulsar F250 and N25O motorcycles in less than six months since its launch. Bajaj claims that this is the fastest any 250-cc motorcycle has reached this sales milestone in the post-Bharat Stage VI (BSVI) era. The all-new Pulsar was launched in October 2021 in two variants, namely, the F250 and N250. Both the bikes are the most powerful Pulsars yet.

Official statement

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business – Bajaj Auto, said, “The all-new Pulsar 250 has been conceptualized with the single-minded purpose of injecting ‘Unadulterated Thrill’ into everyday riding. We are very pleased with the response from young riders across the country, who love the new-age form. We are conducting a series of Thrill-ology rides, passing through the length & breadth of India showcasing how the Pulsar 250 is the perfect entry sportbike in Indian conditions; and the response across all locations has been overwhelming. This sales milestone underlines our customers’ trust in Pulsar and the increasing demand for sports motorcycles due to high aspirations and changing lifestyles.”

Bajaj Pulsar 250: a brief recap

Bajaj has paid special focus on the aerodynamics aspect of the new Pulsars and that can be clearly seen in the flowing design philosophy. The semi-faired Pulsar F250 looks a lot cleaner than the oh-so-busy RS2200 while the N250 comes out as a compact roadster. Both the motorcycles get LED projector headlamps while the F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs.

The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assist function. Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque. Up front, the Pulsar 250 twins make do with telescopic front forks along with a single monoshock unit at the rear. The braking department is handled by a 300 mm disc brake up front and 230 mm rear disc. It also gets the safety net of single-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on 100 mm front, 130 mm rear cross-section tyres.

Bajaj has introduced a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. The Pulsar 250 twins also get a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap.