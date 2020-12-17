Honda Celebrates Activa’s 20th Anniversay With a Special Campaign

To mark the 20th anniversary of its popular product – Activa, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. launched a special campaign. Celebrating 20 years of joy, Honda also launched the Activa 6G 20th Anniversary edition. Activa was launched in 2001 and it turned the scooter segment upside down and revolutionized the entire landscape. Made for its customers, the 20th Anniversary Edition of Activa 6G gets distinctive design cues that accentuate its overall appeal.

More details

It is available in two new colour schemes – Matte Mature Brown Metallic and Pearl Nightstar Black The shiny embossed 20th-year anniversary logo and a golden Activa emblem are quite noticeable. Adding visual drama to the overall design are some stylish graphics. Furthermore, it gets a brown inner cover and seat on Pearl night star black paint job.

The campaign aims to celebrate 20 years of love between Activa and its customers. Capturing the precious relationship of a husband and wife on their anniversary when the husband surprises her by bringing home the all-new 20th Anniversary Edition of Activa 6G.

Official statement

Speaking on the campaign, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are extremely happy and proud as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Activa. It is a celebration time for us and the extended family of more than 2 crore satisfied customers who have made Activa a part of their daily lives. The campaign presents the emotional connection between our customers and their beloved Activa which gets a makeover to celebrate this special occasion. The distinctive gold embossed Activa logo of the 20th-anniversary edition is the highlight and makes it worthy of a collector’s must-have!”

This campaign was conceptualized by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network division & Mr Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, Dentsu One (the writer and director of the film) said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work on this special campaign. Twenty years is a long journey and Activa is so special. ‘Zindagi do pahiyon se chalti hai’…and we wanted to celebrate this journey of two decades with a special story that not only reflects on the beautiful past but shows the promise of a special future. We thought it would be great to see the journey through the eyes of the husband even as he recreates couple’s very first interaction inside the college library. It was good fun bringing the playful script to life.”