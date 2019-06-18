Honda Celebrates 1 Lakh Sales Milestone Of The Amaze With A New Ace Edition

Honda has witnessed tremendous success with its all-new, second-generation Amaze compact sedan. The Japanese car manufacturer has now announced that this model has crossed the 1,00,000 units sales milestone, in a matter of 13 months from launch. This makes it the fastest Honda car to achieve this feat. In a way to celebrate the success of this sedan, the car manufacturer has announced a special Ace edition of this compact sedan, which would sport a number of additional features and will be available in the top-of-the-line VX trim level, with both petrol and diesel motors, read ahead to know more.

As mentioned above, the Ace edition will be based on the top-of-the-line VX variant of the Amaze. Which implies it will come loaded with features including touch enable infotainments screen, turn by turn navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear parking camera and much more. Apart from the features the regular VX variant offers, the Ace Edition shall receive the following additions:

Stylish Black Alloy Wheel

Sporty Black Trunk Spoiler

Stylish seat covers with Ace Edition Branding

Front Room Lamp

Black Door Visor

Door Edge Garnish

Ace Edition Emblem

Prices of this variant of the Amaze sedan are mentioned below, do bear in mind that these are ex-showroom, pan-India prices:

Petrol MT – INR 7,89,200

Petrol CVT – INR 8,72,200

Diesel MT – INR 8,99,200

Diesel CVT – INR 9,72,200

Speaking on the success of Honda Amaze, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “All New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze has been a game changer for HCIL achieving exceptional success with over 1 lakh sales in record 13 months translating into 20% higher sales as compared to 1st Gen Amaze that was launched in 2013. The bold styling of Amaze has appealed to a lot of SUV intenders and First-time buyers. We would like to thank our customers for the confidence & continuous support that has enabled the brand to grow so strongly. To commemorate this success, we are introducing the special “Ace Edition” of Honda Amaze with an enhanced sporty and premium look.”