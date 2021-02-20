Honda CBR 250RR SP And CBR 150R Receive HRC Inspired Tricolour Liveries

The Honda CBR is a familiar name to us and manages to invoke feelings of nostalgia. Before the BS6 era began, the affordable performance motorcycle segment had two popular offerings from Honda – the CBR 150R and the CBR 250R. Both the motorcycles had to endure a sad demise in our country. Honda kept rolling out updates for the CBR 150R and bestowed the other countries with the revered CBR 250RR. Just like every other time, we didn’t receive any of them.

Rubbing salt on our wounds, Honda’s Indonesian joint-venture company, PT Astra Honda has launched the Tricolour variants of the CBR150R and the CBR250RR SP in the country.

The Tricolor variants of the two sportbikes feature a livery similar to that of the range topping Honda CBR1000RR-R SP. While both the motorcycles might be a lot less sporty than the Honda’s Halo superbike, this livery certainly make them ‘look’ sportier. Featuring Honda’s iconic racing colorway consisting of red, blue, and white, the Tricolor edition fo the two bikes is meant to pay homage to the iconic Japanese manufacturer’s dominance in the motorsport world which has lasted for several decades now. Mechanically though, both the motorcycles remain exactly the same as before.

Honda CBR 250RR specs

For MY2021, Honda has made several mechanical changes to the CBR250RR in order to make it more powerful than before. The engine has been tweaked heavily to churn out more power than its previous iteration. The 249cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine now makes 41PS of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. That is a significant power bump as compared to its previous iteration which used to make 38PS at 12,500rpm and 23Nm at 11,000rpm. This has been achieved by re-designing the pistons, piston rings, and connecting rods for the updated machine. Honda has also updated the intake system and ignition timing.

Honda CBR 150R Specs

Talking about the engine specs, the performance figures have been retained from the older CBR150R and it continues to get powered by the familiar 149 cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single-cylinder engine which churns out 17.3PS of power and 14.4Nm of peak torque. It is offered in two trims – ABS and non-ABS. Honda has bestowed the CBR150R with the revered Showa SFF-BP separate function big-piston fork, similar to what’s offered on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R.