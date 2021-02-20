Yamaha MT-15 Gets New Clothes In Thailand

It is a widely regarded fact that automotive brands are a little unfair to India. Blame the cost-cutting measures, we often get toned down versions of International-spec models which makes us feel a little left out. But that is only justifiable because India is a price-sensitive market. One such case is with the Yamaha MT-15. While in other markets, the naked streetfighter based on the R15 gets USD forks and an aluminium swingarm, the Indian version misses out on both of them.

Yamaha has now updated the MT-15 in Thailand for MY2021. To mark the change, the MT-15 is now offered in three colour options: Metallic Gray, Racing Blue, and Matt Black.

The colour schemes will definitely remind you of its bigger, badder cousin, the MT-09. All three feature the signature slanted stripes on the fuel tank like the MT-09, along with a large MT logo. There are colour-coded stripes on the tail panel too, coupled with colour-coded wheels for an added dose of sportiness. We don’t need to flex about it but unlike the Thai-spec MT-15, we get an option to pick from 11 new colour combinations, certainly a lot more than just the three in the Thai-spec.

Aside from the cosmetic drama, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It gets the same 155cc motor which produces 18.5 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. The mill comes with liquid-cooling and Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) which makes the MT-15 a peppy and fun-to-ride motorcycle. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Other standard features include a digital speedometer, LED headlamps, and tail lights, dual-disc brakes, and single-channel ABS.

In other related news, Yamaha has filed a trademark application with the name ‘Yamaha FZ-X’ in India. This name could be utilised by the Japanese brand for its upcoming adventure motorcycle, based on the FZ25 platform. Apart from all the existing motorcycle segments, ADVs seem to be the most popular of the lot. A few years ago, who would have imagined that we will be getting a slew of affordable ADVs? Their huge popularity and the practicality they bring on the table, are the reasons why we are witnessing manufacturers trying their hand at making an ADV. Take KTM for an example, which made its Adventure range even more approachable with the launch of 250 Adventure. And now, it seems like, Yamaha might have some Japanese delight for us as well.