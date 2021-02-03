Honda Cars Turn Even Costlier; Here’s How Much They Cost Now

Honda Cars India Ltd. have once again announced a price hike across their portfolio. The reason(s) for the price hike is still pretty much unclear but it could boil down to the rising cost of manufacturing owing to the current pandemic. Almost every automaker across 2 and 4-wheelers have announced a price hike across their portfolio due to the same aforementioned speculated reason. Honda has gone one up.

Honda City

The highest hike in the prices is as much as INR 20,000 on the Honda City on select models and trims. Other than rising steel prices, the shortage of semiconductors has further pulled some manufacturers back a bit. This shortage has forced M&M to ship their all-new Thar without an infotainment system, which would be fitted on the dealer’s end and not the facility.

Honda Amaze and Jazz

Talking about the hike across Honda’s portfolio for India, starting with the most affordable Honda currently, the Amaze now starts at INR 6.22 lakhs, witnessing an increase of INR 5,000. Next, the premium hatch from Honda, the Jazz also undergoes a hike of INR 5,000 and starts at INR 7.55 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom )

Honda WR-V

Moving to the CSUV segment, the WR-V has also been handed a price hike of INR 5,000. The WR-V range now starts from INR 8.55 lakhs while Honda’s current flagship model for India, the 5th gen City undergoes a price hike of as much as INR 20,000 on some trim levels. The Honda City range starts from INR 10.99 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ).

Recently, Honda discontinued the Civic and the CR-V in India much to the disappointment of many. Their decision to discontinue these 2 models comes after their decision to conclude vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and move the production unit to Alwar, Rajasthan to the Honda Tapukara plant. While everything is shifted to Tapukara, Honda obviously would have needed more capital to continue selling Civic and the CR-V which didn’t turn out to be feasible.

Talking about some sales numbers, Honda Cars India Ltd. has reported a jaw-dropping 114% growth in January 2020 clocking 11,319 units of sales as against a mere 5,299 units in January 2020.