Royal Enfield Reveals Two More Special Limited-Edition Helmets

Royal Enfield is celebrating their 120th anniversary this year. For this special occasion, Royal Enfield has unveiled two new limited-edition helmets named ‘The Picnic Special’ and the ‘Birth of the Bullet’. These two helmets correspond to the era 1920s and 1930s. These limited edition helmets will be hand-painted by the artists. These helmets are inspired by the 12 decades of Royal Enfield’s rich history. To celebrate their 12 decades, Royal Enfield will unveil 12 new helmet designs, 1 helmet representing 1 decade starting from 1901 to 2021. Helmets which were inspired from 1900 and 1910 were sold out on the same day of the sale.

When will they go on sale?

The Picnic Special and The Birth of the Bullet helmet will be on sale from 30th and 31st October respectively. There are only 120 units available for each decade of helmet designs.

Picnic special helmet

The story behind the Picnic Special helmet design is from the decade of consolidation, expansion of Royal Enfield, and recovering from the Great war. To recover from the Great War, Royal Enfield had a minimalist two-model program that included 350 and 500cc motorcycles with side valves and overhead valves and with the advancement of mechanical lubrication, electrical lighting, and saddle tanks.

The V-twin Model 180 provided the owners with an unflappable motorcycle for work as well as, an Enfield Sidecar attached for family outings.

With ISI, DOT, and ECE certification, ‘The Picnic Special’ is a full-face helmet that endorses the highest safety standards. It comes with a breath deflector, neck curtain, and D-ring for the highest Safety. The helmet is priced at INR 8450 and will go on sale on 30th October at 12 pm at store.royalenfield.com

The birth of the bullet helmet

The Birth of the Bullet helmet is a fitting homage to the Virtual Launch of the first Bullet in the Motorcycle magazine ‘Armchair’ show in 1932. The 30s was a golden era for Royal Enfield motorcycle development, undoubtedly the high point of the creation of the world-famous Bullet.

Bullets were launched in 1932 and were renowned for their 250, 350, and 500cc sloper engines and were ahead of its pack in transitioning from hand change to foot change gearbox and adoption centre stand. The top of the range Bullet 500 had a 4 valve cylinder head and was capable of reaching 100mph.

The Birth of the Bullet is an open-faced helmet with ISI, DOT, ECE certification for the highest safety standards. It comes with a face-covering bubble visor, Premium Leather and Polygiene treated fabric internals, and hand-stitched leather trims. Birth of the Bullet is priced at INR 6950 and will go on sale on 31st October at store.royalenfield.com.