Honda BigWing Mumbai Delivers 15 CB650R And CBR650R In A Single Day

With an aim to enhance the Joy of Buying for motorcycle enthusiasts, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. conducted multiple customer deliveries from BigWing Topline showroom in Mumbai. The wait got over for customers after state government relaxations (post lock-down) & the deliveries commenced ensuring all COVID-19 protocols. The keys were handed over to 15 customers of neo sports café inspired CB650R and CBR650R in a single day.

The flagship CBU import model “Gold Wing Tour” the first lot was also completely booked within 24 hours of the company making bookings open announcement. The Gold Wing Tour prices start @ 37.20 lacs (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Honda CB650R and CBR650R overview

Honda substantially updated the CBR650F a couple of years back and made it look more in line with its litre-class fire-breather, the Fireblade. There was a slight change in its moniker too, where the F in its name was replaced with an ‘R’, hinting at its sportier intent. The updates on both the motorcycles include a Euro 5 (BS6) engine, suspension upgrade and more.

The biggest change comes in the form of the Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP), which will most likely result in sportier handling characteristics. Both the motorcycles have received a similar set of upgrades.

The previous generation models came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and a spring mechanism in the other is claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as their predecessor. Like we mentioned earlier, Honda has made some revisions to the engine as well.

The 649cc engine has witnessed revisions to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer, to help it meet Euro 5 (BS6) emission regulations. The peak power and torque figures now stand at 95hp and 63Nm respectively. Honda has also tweaked the instrument clusters on both the motorcycles and now their readability has been improved, with a change of LED angle and font size. For MY2021, both the motorcycles also get a USB Type-C socket under the seat. For the CB650R, Honda has also made the side panels smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The motorcycle also gets an increased angle for the handlebar that is aimed to make low-speed manoeuvring easier.

The bike is also available in a new colour, called Pearl Smoky Gray, in addition to Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic. While the CBR650R has also benefited from revised side panels and a redesigned number plate mount, the bike’s headlight also has revised reflectors that are said to improve its performance.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As the situation improves and markets reopen with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, all Honda Big Wing touchpoints are operational following respective state protocols. Reigniting the excitement among waiting customers, we have started deliveries across locations and further see the interest of enthusiasts picking-up again with increasing enquiries for our products. We are also proud to share that our recently announced flagship model ‘Gold Wing Tour’ has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot.”