Are We Finally Getting The KTM 790 Adventure?

KTM first gave us a taste of the 790 Adventure back in October 2019 where it showcased the middleweight ADV-tourer at the India Bike Week. We believe that the whole scenario was created to gauge our response that whether Indian motorcyclists were ready to accept something like the 790 Adventure or not. And we were! But instead, we got the 390 Adventure and later on, its 250 counterpart as well. After showcasing the 790 Adventure back in 2019, KTM India didn’t give us anything concrete. KTM then replaced the 790 Adventure with 890 Adventure in most of the international markets.

More details

But now, it seems like it is time that we went back and rekindled our dreams of having the 790 Adventure on our soil because the acclaimed motorcycle was recently spied at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan manufacturing facility near Pune.

For the uninitiated, Bajaj Auto recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to set-up a new manufacturing facility in Chakan. According to reports, Bajaj will be investing around INR 650 Crore in setting up the new plant, which should be fully functional by 2023.

The new plant will reportedly facilitate the manufacturing and assembling of KTMs, Husqvarnas and also, Triumphs. The new facility will also be used for building the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. Rumours suggest that KTM could finally bring the 790 Adventure to our shores and it will be manufactured at the said facility.

Specs and features

Powering the bike is a 799 cc parallel twin motor, tuned to make 95 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. Now that’s quite enough for a bike weighing in at just 189 kg, significantly lighter than its competitors. The R variants offer longer suspension travel than the standard variant. It is the main differentiating component between these two bikes. The base variant gets WP APEX 43 mm upside-down fork with 200 mm of travel, and the rear WP monoshock also offers 200 mm travel. The R variant gets WP XPLOR suspension, with the 48 mm front fork offering 240 mm of travel, the rear monoshock matches the 240 mm travel.

The 790 Adventure also comes with a suite of rider electronics that can be controlled via a TFT instrument cluster and switchgear on the handlebar. The electronic rider aids include Three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Off-Road Cornering & off-road ABS Traction Control.

Image source