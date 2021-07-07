Trending: 
Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Across Its Portfolio

Hero MotoCorp has a stronghold over India’s two-wheeler market, majorly because of its affordable and commuter-centric offerings. With the ongoing pandemic playing a major role, people are shifting towards acquiring personal mobility solutions and commuter motorcycles as well as gearless scooters are making a really convincing case for themselves. But if you are in the market looking for a Hero motorcycle or gearless scooter, you will be required to shell out some extra money because the homegrown bikemaker has increased prices across its portfolio. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its prices:

Motorcycles

hero price list

BS6 Hero Glamour Blaze

hero price list 1

Gearless scooters

 

hero price list 2

