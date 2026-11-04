Finally, it is official. Honda Cars India has announced the name of its upcoming electric SUV, which will be called the Honda ALPHA. The new model will mark the Japanese carmaker’s entry into India’s electric SUV segment and will make its global debut on December 2, 2026. India will also be the first market to get this new electric SUV.
The Honda ALPHA will be the company’s first electric SUV developed and manufactured in India. Production will take place at Honda’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan, which is also expected to serve as the global production base for the model.
Honda ALPHA: What is the new electric SUV?
The ALPHA name comes from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. Honda says it represents a new beginning for customers and marks a fresh chapter in its electric mobility plans.
The SUV was first previewed as the 0 Alpha concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. Honda had presented it as an electric SUV with a new design approach, modern technology and a practical cabin.
Here are the key details:
- Model: Honda ALPHA
- Global debut: December 2, 2026
- First market: India
- Manufacturing location: Tapukara, Rajasthan
- Production: Made in India
- Platform preview: Honda 0 Alpha concept
Exterior: What to expect?
The production version is expected to carry several design elements from the 0 Alpha concept. Test vehicles spotted on Indian roads have shown a distinctive body shape, with a nearly vertical rear section and a thick C-pillar.
Other expected design details include:
- A large windscreen at the rear.
- A prominent lower rear bumper.
- An illuminated Honda logo at the front.
- A charging port integrated into the front nose section.
The SUV is expected to have a different appearance from Honda’s current models, including the Elevate.
Interior and features
Spy images of the test vehicle have also given a look at the cabin. The dashboard appears to get a large touchscreen, along with a smaller digital driver display.
Other details spotted include a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and physical buttons on the centre console. These buttons could control functions such as the climate system and ventilated seats.
The SUV is also expected to offer a wheelbase of around 2,700mm to 2,800mm. This should help Honda provide good cabin space and a practical luggage area.
Battery, range and performance
Honda has not revealed the technical specifications of the ALPHA yet. However, reports suggest that the electric SUV could be offered with two LFP battery pack options.
|Specification
|Expected details
|Battery chemistry
|LFP
|Battery options
|Two
|Battery capacity
|Around 65kWh to 75kWh
|Motor layout
|Single motor
|Driven wheels
|Front-wheel drive
|Global debut
|December 2, 2026
These details are based on current expectations and have not been officially confirmed by Honda.
Rivals and the new Honda logo
The Honda ALPHA will enter the midsize electric SUV segment. Its expected rivals include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, MG Windsor EV and Tata Sierra EV.
The announcement also marks the first official use of Honda’s new H mark in communication from Honda Cars India. The company has adopted this redesigned logo globally for its automobile business. The ALPHA will be the first Honda model in India to feature the new H mark.