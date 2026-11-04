Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC Launched in India at Rs 78.5 Lakh, Gets 711km Range – Check out our first look video!

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the anticipated electric GLC in India, introducing its popular luxury nameplate into its electric vehicle range. The premium SUV features a dedicated electric vehicle platform, a high-capacity battery pack, and next-generation cabin technology. Priced at Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the vehicle is assembled locally using completely knocked-down kits at the company’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
The model arrives in a single, top-spec electric GLC 400 4Matic configuration. Mercedes-Benz India has already received more than 1,000 bookings, effectively making the SUV sold out until March 2027. Customer deliveries are scheduled to commence around the festive season of Diwali.
Exterior Design and Altered Dimensions
The electric variant adopts a distinct, aerodynamic design language that separates it from the existing petrol and diesel GLC models. The front fascia features a fully enclosed gloss-black grille populated by 914 individual illuminated elements that display unique light patterns when the vehicle is parked, locked, or started.
Notable exterior design elements and revised dimensions include:
- LED headlamps and tail-lamps with three-pointed star details.
- Standard AMG Line bumpers and 20-inch alloy wheels.
- Flush door handles, silver roof rails and a gloss-black rear panel.
The electric SUV is 140mm longer, 23mm wider and 12mm taller than the GLC. Its wheelbase is 2,972mm, which is 84mm longer. Six paint options are available: Sheer Blue, Lavender Silver, Obsidian Black, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Metallic and Alpine Grey Solid. The last three are Manufaktur options.
Interior Layout and Next-Gen Technology
The focal point of the redesigned cabin is the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen stretching across the entire width of the dashboard. It combines the driver display, infotainment system and front passenger display in one continuous panel. It offers 11 display themes and gets AI-enabled functions.
The cabin utilizes high-grade materials, including open-pore wood trim inserts, metallic accents, and a four-spoke AMG Line steering wheel, complemented by a customizable ambient lighting system. Audio performance is delivered via a premium 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system. Interior upholstery can be specified in three color choices: Black, Beech Brown, or Ivory Beige.
Additional convenience and safety features include:
- Panoramic glass roof with illuminated stars and adjustable opacity.
- Heated and massage functions for the front seats; ventilation is not offered.
- Two wireless chargers, powered tailgate and power-folding rear seats.
- 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, auto parking assist and nine airbags.
The SUV offers 570 litres of boot space and a 128-litre storage compartment under the bonnet. The panoramic roof does not get a sunshade.
Battery, range and performance
The GLC 400 4Matic gets a 94kWh battery and two electric motors, one on each axle. The setup produces 490hp and 800Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive. A two-speed gearbox is fitted to the rear motor. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100kph time of 4.3 seconds.
The claimed WLTP range is 711km. A 22kW AC charger is standard, while DC charging is supported at up to 330kW. Mercedes says a 10-minute charge can add around 300km of range under suitable conditions. The India-spec SUV gets passive dampers, without rear-wheel steering or air suspension.
Price and rivals
Priced at Rs 78.5 lakh, the Electric GLC has no direct rival at launch. The BMW iX3 is expected in India next year. With local assembly, a claimed 711km range and over 1,000 bookings, Mercedes-Benz has begun its electric GLC journey in India on a strong note.