TVS showcases Four New Production-Ready Two-Wheelers at EICMA 2026

TVS Motor Company has presented four production-ready two-wheelers at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan, marking a significant step in its European expansion strategy. The showcased lineup includes three distinct electric scooters and a 125cc premium commuter motorcycle: the Orbiter, M1-S, TVS X, and the Apache RTR 125. Each model is engineered to address diverse global demographics, spanning city commuters, urban max-scooter enthusiasts, and entry-level sportbike riders.
Concurrently, the Indian manufacturer is strengthening its sales, distribution, and service infrastructure across Western Europe while refining its product specifications to align with European regulatory requirements.
TVS Orbiter: Electric scooter for city travel
The Orbiter is the more accessible electric scooter in this group. It is designed for daily commuting and short trips. Its upright riding position and 34-litre underseat storage add to its practicality.
European buyers will get two removable battery options:
- 1.8kWh battery with an expected WMTC range of 70km.
- 3.1kWh battery with an expected WMTC range of 105km.
The Orbiter has a 45kph top speed and falls under Europe’s L1e category.
TVS M1-S: Electric maxi-scooter
The M1-S is a larger electric scooter for urban and suburban journeys. It uses a 4.2kWh battery and produces 12.5kW of peak power. Its claimed top speed is 105kph.
TVS says charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes 75 minutes. It also gets a 26-litre storage compartment. Integrated LTE connectivity works without a paired smartphone.
TVS X: Premium electric performance
The TVS X is the most performance-oriented electric scooter. It gets an aluminium frame, 14-inch wheels at both ends and dual-channel ABS.
Its motor produces 11.7kW. TVS claims a 0-40kph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 110kph.
The scooter also gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and full-map navigation. Independent LTE connectivity provides connected functions.
TVS RTR 125: Lightweight sports bike
The RTR 125 is the only petrol motorcycle in the line-up. Developed for A1 licence holders, it is intended for riders entering the sports motorcycle segment.
The bike draws on TVS Racing’s experience. It will join the RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin and RTX 300 in the company’s European range. The RTX 300 is also scheduled to reach European dealerships.
TVS Motor’s European plans
TVS has more than 100 retailers in Italy and 22 operational retailers across Spain and Portugal. It plans to expand further in France and Germany.
Its engineering network covers India, Singapore, the UK and Bologna in Italy. The Bologna centre was strengthened through the acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A.
The company is displaying 19 vehicles at EICMA. The stand also features the ’82 Series’, with one-off versions of the RR 310, RTR 310, RTX 300 and Ronin.
TVS has appointed Peyman Kargar as Director and CEO, effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan. Prices, final specifications and European launch dates for the four models are yet to be announced. TVS will share prices and launch dates closer to launch.